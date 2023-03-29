A2A Yachting is a UK yacht charter broker who specialise in long-term yacht charters and transatlantic crossings

A2A Yachting is a yacht charter broker specialising in long-term yacht charters, transatlantic crossings, de-luxe gullet rentals, superyacht hire and are a sales agent for Puccini Yachts, and Vaan Catamarans in the UK
BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UK, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A2A Yachting Announces Existing Partnership with Vaan Catamarans
A2A Yachting, a yacht charter and sales broker based in the UK, is proud to announce its partnership with Vaan Catamarans, a high quality and eco-friendly Dutch (EU) multihull shipyard.
A2A Yachting specializes in bareboat and luxury crewed boat rentals in all major sailing destinations, with a focus on long term boat rentals and transatlantic crossings. This includes superyacht hire, bareboat powerboat and sailing boat rentals up to 65ft, de-luxe gullet rentals and megayacht charters across the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. A2A YACHTING clients have sailed from 2-18 months on Yachts from 40-150ft in size and across various countries, including one way Yacht Charters from Turkey to France or BVIs to the Grenadines. Largest yachts on offer are giga yachts, usually in size from around around 70m+ and up to 100m in length and costing from around 650,000 Eur to well over 1,5 million Euros per week.
As far as sale of new yachts, Vaan Shipyard specialises in building genuine sailing catamarans without a flybridge, built out of recyclable materials and feature electric engines, optional of which are self-generating. As of 2022, A2A Yachting is a UK broker for the sale of Vaan Catamarans who build 42ft R4 from 550,00 Eur, 49ft R5 from 996,000 Eur and recently announced 56ft R6 from 2,4 million Eur. The Vaan catamarans are built for sailing and have minimalist styling in the interior and always come without a flybridge. Custom and bespoke solutions can be discussed. First Vaan R4 was launched in Autumn 2022, R5 is due to be launched later in 2023 and first orders for R6 are welcome now with first delivery planned for Q2 of 2025.
A2A Yachting is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience when it comes to yacht charters and commissioning of new boats. The addition of Vaan Catamarans to its portfolio of services is a testament to this commitment. On top, A2A Yachting also represents Puccini Yachts, a builder of unique luxury motor yachts from 65-110" with optional Ming Dinasty Royal design patterns JING, which are found on expensive vases. This exciting offer is one and only in the world, and would allow new owner to combine ownership of a luxury yacht with a traditional, and historic art of Cloisonne which is not available anywhere else. Puccini Yachts are available from 1,340 million US$ (65ft) and offer a highly desirable Puccini Yacht 82 Fly Jing from 4,29 million US$.
Long-term yacht charters up to 18 months and that can include cross-country sailing on a bareboat basis are absolute speciality of A2A YACHTING. Their clients have sailed one way from Turkey - France across 5 months, from France - Greece across 6 months, from Croatia - Caribbean across 8 months, in Italy alone for 8 months or one way from Grenada to Saint Barths across 4 months. Transatlantic crossing yacht charters on a bareboat basis with ARC or independently, usually with a start in October or mid-November, and in the Canary Islands (Spain) or in the Mediterranean and with end in Martinique or St Lucia or St Martin in the Caribbean are also available. Most recently, superyachts from 70-125ft are also available for luxury experience when crossing the Atlantic. Boats on offer can include catamarans such as Sunreef 70, sailing yachts such as OYSTER 125 or Wally 80 and on request a number of luxury motor yachts up to 200ft too. For your typical one week or a fortnight sailing holiday, you can also book sailing and motor yachts across all major Mediterranean and Caribbean locations with yachts also available on a bareboat or crewed basis in the Indian Ocean (Seychelles), South East Asia (Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia), South Pacific (Whitsundays, French Polynesia) and other locations such as the Baltic Sea (Northern Europe), South Atlantic (Brasil, Patagonia) and the Florida, Bahamas, East coast of USA.
To request a quote for your next yacht charter holiday or commission a new Vaan Catamaran or Puccini Yacht or to get more information about A2A Yachting and its services, please proceed as follows:
- Visit www.a2a-yachting.net
- E-mail them on a2a@2a-yachting.net - - Call on 00447792052007
- Follow on Social Media @a2ayachting
