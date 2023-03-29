SAREPTA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Sarepta Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sarepta" or the "Company") SRPT on behalf of Sarepta stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sarepta has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 16, 2023, Sarepta issued a press release announcing that "at its late cycle meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held for SRP-9001 in advance of the May 29, 2023 regulatory action date." Sarepta's Chief Executive Officer stated in the press release that "[w]hile we are disappointed that we must communicate a change in decision after our prior statement on the topic, we are not disappointed with the decision to hold an advisory committee. We had been preparing for an advisory committee meeting from the filing of the BLA in the fall of 2022."

On this news, Sarepta's stock price fell $26.98 per share, or 18.03%, to close at $122.69 per share on March 17, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005970/en/