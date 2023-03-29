The Canadian Orthopedic Association is pleased to announce that today is the second annual Canadian Orthopaedic Care Day.

MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Orthopaedic Association (COA) is pleased to announce the second-annual Canadian Orthopaedic Care Day happening today.

Over 160,000 Patients Across Canada are Waiting for Life-Changing, Restorative Orthopaedic Procedures

An initiative started in 2022 by the COA, Canadian Orthopaedic Care Day occurs annually on the last Wednesday of March to raise awareness and celebrate Orthopaedic care teams and their dedication to outstanding patient-centred care across Canada.

"It's a day dedicated to life-changing Orthopaedic care – and all those who contribute; surgeons, nurses, physical therapists, anesthesiologists, physician assistants, technologists, researchers, administrative professionals and caregivers," says COA President Dr. Laurie Hiemstra. "We also aim to recognize our patients and their families who are waiting in pain for surgeries across Canada – every single one deserves to live their lives pain-free."

"Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast are welcome and encouraged to join us for this important day dedicated to sharing messages of support and raising awareness surrounding Orthopaedic care, both on a provincial and national level," Hiemstra added.

This year, Canadian Orthopaedic Care Day will focus on increased education to the public and various levels of government surrounding resource allocation, addressing surgery backlog concerns, specialist training needs, job creation, and the impact of health human resources shortages across the profession.

Whether you're in a community small or large, and no matter your connection to this critical medical specialty, we hope you take a moment to celebrate with us this Canadian Orthopaedic Care Day.

Someone you know has been directly impacted by orthopaedic care in Canada. Consider participating virtually this Canadian Orthopaedic Care Day using the hashtags #CdnOrthoDay, #OrthoCareCanada and #LiveLifePainFree with a story, image, video or written message on social media. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Additionally, we ask that you contact your local/municipal, provincial and federal government officials to request their direct involvement in their communities.

The COA will host its Annual Meeting this June in Calgary, Alberta, where education and knowledge sharing will be the focus surrounding important topics in the profession.

QUICK FACTS

Orthopaedic surgery in Canada has a wait time of 32.4 weeks from an appointment with a specialist to treatment, the second-highest specialty wait time for surgery in the nation. This wait time is 24.3 weeks longer than what is considered reasonable by experts.

Orthopaedic care in Canada has the 4th longest wait time from GP referral to a specialist and the 3rd largest increase in waits between 2021-2022.

Orthopaedic care in Canada has the second longest wait time to receive treatment from the appointment with a specialist to treatment.

has the second longest wait time to receive treatment from the appointment with a specialist to treatment. Close to 160,000 patients are waiting in pain for life-changing Orthopaedic surgery across Canada .

ABOUT THE CANADIAN ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOCIATION

The Canadian Orthopaedic Association (COA) is a not-for-profit professional association representing the interests of orthopaedic surgeons in Canada. They are committed to maintaining the highest standards of orthopaedic care for Canadian patients by providing surgeon members with continuing medical education, subspecialty support, knowledge sharing, advocacy platforms, fellowship programs, leadership opportunities and collaboration with other healthcare associations.

