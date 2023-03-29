Submit Release
EN Awards 2023 Shortlists Informa Markets Global Licensing Group Events Across Three Nomination Categories

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Exhibition News, the only publication dedicated to the UK exhibition industry, announced its shortlist for the 2023 EN Awards and Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe, organized by Informa Markets Global Licensing Group, were selected as finalists. Licensing Expo 2022, held in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, was shortlisted for an EN Award under "Best International Trade Show". Additionally, Brand Licensing Europe 2022 was nominated across two categories for "Best Trade Show Over 2,000 sqm" and the "Diversity & Inclusion Award".

"We are honored to have two of our events nominated across multiple categories this year that encompass our values for DEI and International excellence," says Anna Clarke, SVP Global Licensing Group. "The Global Licensing Group aims to be the best source of licensing education internationally through unparalleled event experiences and digital content. Being recognized by Exhibition News, alongside our trade show peers, is extremely rewarding and we are grateful to provide an outlet year after year for unmatched licensing guidance across the globe."

The EN Awards are a one-night celebration, highlighting and embodying the spirit and talent within the organizer community. Judged by a panel of experts of the largest players across the global exhibitions industry, this year's awards ceremony will take place on 30 March at ExCeL London, where the winners from each category will be announced.

About Global Licensing Group:

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc INF, is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

