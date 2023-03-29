Global Instrument Landing System Market Size And Forecast – Industry Share, Growth And Key Trends
The Business Research Company's Instrument Landing System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
March 29, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Instrument Landing System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the instrument landing system market. As per TBRC’s instrument landing system global market forecast, the instrument landing system global market size is expected to grow to $2.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.
The growth in the instrument landing system global market is due to increasing air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest instrument landing system global market share. Major players in the instrument landing system global market include Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Calzoni SRL.
Instrument Landing System Global Market Segments
• By Type: Category I, Category II, Category III
• By Technology: Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs), Incandescent Lamps
• By Application: Civil Airport, Military Airport
• By Geography: The global instrument landing system global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An instrument landing system is a precision landing aid that uses two radio beams that together provide pilots with precise vertical and horizontal guidance while landing the aircraft. The localizer beam provides azimuth guidance, while the glideslope beam provides data for vertical descent.
The Table Of Content For The Instrument Landing System Global Market Include:
1. Instrument Landing System Market Executive Summary
2. Instrument Landing System Market Characteristics
3. Instrument Landing System Market Trends
4. Instrument Landing System Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Instrument Landing System Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Instrument Landing System Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Instrument Landing System Market Competitor Landscape
27. Instrument Landing System Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Instrument Landing System Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
