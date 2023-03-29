Doctor fresh Releases A New Single Titled “Sad Emotions”

Sad Emotions Official Cover Doctor fresh

ENUGU, NIGERIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezeaku Chukwuemeka Collins, professionally known by his stage name Doctor fresh, has released a powerful new track that delves deep into the struggles of feeling undervalued and taken advantage of by those around him. Sad Emotions, the emotive song is a raw and honest reflection of Doctor fresh personal battles with depression and the challenges that come with feeling invisible and unheard.

With each lyric and melody, Doctor fresh pours his heart and soul into this haunting track. The song's melancholic melody sets the tone for the heart-wrenching lyrics that follow, as Doctor fresh shares his pain and despair with the listener.

"Each line of the song tells a story of his own experiences with people taking advantage of his kindness and not valuing him as a person," Doctor fresh shares. "It was a constant battle to feel heard and seen, and the pain that came with it was overwhelming. he cried in secret, keeping his pain to his self."

The song is a product of Doctor fresh's journey through depression, which they found solace in through music. Through the creation of this song, Doctor fresh was able to channel his emotions and begin to heal. "Music was my therapy, and this song was born out of the depths of my depression," Doctor fresh reveals. "It allowed him to express his pain and also gave him glimmers of hope that kept him going."

With its powerful message and emotive sound, Sad Emotions is a must-listen for anyone who has ever felt invisible or undervalued. Doctor fresh's stunning vocal performance and vulnerable lyrics make for a truly unforgettable track that will resonate with listeners on a deep and emotional level.

Song Title: Sad Emotions

Artist: Doctor fresh

Producers: Young Jeo, Ezeaku Chukwuemeka Collins

Release Date: March 3, 2023

Sad Emotions is now available on all major music platforms.

Stream: https://ffm.to/sademotions

ABOUT

Ezeaku Chukwuemeka Collins, Better known by his stage name Doctor fresh, Is a Nigerian trap artist, singer and songwriter. He started music as a 13-year-old rapper and a singer in 2020.

He was born on 17 December, 2006. He developed a passion for music as a teenager. This interest was created by listening to Hip-hop, trap and r&b/soul music. Ever since he discovered his passion for music, he steadily pursued a music career as a high school student, he spent his leisure hours composing original songs, which he performed to the administration of his friends and school mates. He also thrilled his classmate's with freestyle rap songs during lunch break. With the advent of social media use, he began to post videos of his songs on his social media page's.

