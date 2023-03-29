Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Analysis And Industry Forecast Insights
The Business Research Company's Clinical Alarm Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Clinical Alarm Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the clinical alarm management global market. As per TBRC’s clinical alarm management market forecast, the clinical alarm management market size is expected to grow to $5.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.4%.
The growth in the clinical alarm management global market is due to growing cases of alarm fatigue. North America region is expected to hold the largest clinical alarm management global market share. Major players in the clinical alarm management market include Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Ascom Holdings, Spok Holdings Inc., Masimo, Vocera Communications.
Clinical Alarm Management Market Segments
• By Product: Physiological Monitors, Nurse Call Systems, Ventilators, Bed Alarms, Anesthesia Machines, Telemetry Monitors, Feeding Pumps, Other Products
• By Component: Solutions, Services
• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Facilities, Specialty Centers
• By Geography: The global clinical alarm management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Clinical alarm management refers to how a healthcare team responds to unfavorable changes in a patient's condition. These are used in home and hospital settings to improve patient care, save time and money, and reduce alarm fatigue by utilizing technology.
The Table Of Content For The Clinical Alarm Management Market Include:
1. Clinical Alarm Management Market Executive Summary
2. Clinical Alarm Management Market Characteristics
3. Clinical Alarm Management Market Trends
4. Clinical Alarm Management Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Clinical Alarm Management Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Clinical Alarm Management Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Clinical Alarm Management Market Competitor Landscape
27. Clinical Alarm Management Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Clinical Alarm Management Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
