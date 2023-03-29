Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Share, Growth Analysis, Trends, And Market Leaders

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hyper Converged Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hyper converged infrastructure global market. As per TBRC’s hyper converged infrastructure market forecast, the hyper converged infrastructure market size is expected to grow to $38.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.1%.

The growth in the hyper converged infrastructure market is due to development of IT infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest hyper converged infrastructure market share. Major players in the hyper converged infrastructure global market include Dell Technologies, Nutanix Inc., Pivot3, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco Systems Inc.

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Segments

•By Component: Hardware, Software

•By Hypervisor: Vmware, Kernel-based Virtual Machines (KVM), Hyper-V

•By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

•By Application: Remote Office or Branch Office, Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Data Center Consolidation, Backup or Recovery or Disaster Recovery, Virtualizing Critical Applications, Other Applications.

•By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global hyper converged infrastructure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hyper-converged infrastructure combines all the elements of a traditional data center such as storage, computing, networking, and management. The HCI provides three main benefits such as increased IT efficiency, better storage at lower cost, and greater ability to scale. These are used in a software unified system.

The Table Of Content For The Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Include:

1. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Executive Summary

2. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Characteristics

3. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Trends

4. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Competitor Landscape

27. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



