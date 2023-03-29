Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,508 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release-DOCARE Refers 33 Dolphin Harassment Cases to Federal Law Enforcement

(KONA, HAWAI’I ISLAND) – DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers initiated cases against a large group of swimmers actively pursuing a pod of dolphins in Hōnaunau Bay Sunday morning, during a routine patrol in the South Kona District. 

Drone video and photographs show a group of swimmers who appear to be aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod. DOCARE officers contacted the group of 33 in the water and alerted them to the violation. They were met by uniformed officers on land, where a joint investigation was initiated by DOCARE and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement (OLE). 

Under the Joint Enforcement Agreement with the DLNR, DOCARE Officers are deputized as federal officers and are authorized to enforce federal marine laws, such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Cases like these are worked jointly and are referred to OLE for review and final disposition. It is an excellent partnership where it is a combined joint effort to accomplish the same goal of protecting our living marine resources.

# # # 

RESOURCES 

(All video/images courtesy: DLNR) 

HD video – Hōnaunau Bay, Hawai‘i Island (March 26, 2023): 

https://vimeo.com/812603935

Photographs – Hōnaunau Bay, Hawai‘i Island (March 26, 2023): 

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/n8lub9bq6mb8e0d/AABZ8inm5obxNZ7BDxR2qyGFa?dl=0

 

MEDIA CONTACT 

Dan Dennison                                                                       

Senior Communications Manager                                      

[email protected]                                                    

(808) 587-0396          

You just read:

DLNR News Release-DOCARE Refers 33 Dolphin Harassment Cases to Federal Law Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more