Alcohol Wipes Market Size Exceed USD $ 1,137.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Alcohol Wipes Market by Fabric Material, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the alcohol wipes market size is expected to reach $1,137.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Alcohol wipes are as effective as hand rubs in inhibiting the growth of disease-causing microbes. Higher alcohol content equates to greater germ-killing power. In addition, these wipes contain a small amount of detergent to help clean oily debris. Although the alcohol concentration in alcohol wipes is strong enough to destroy microbe cell membranes, it is not strong enough to affect human skin cells. They are made of cellulose, polyester, or another absorbent fabric that is intended to collect germ debris.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12902

Based on the insights of the top CXOs, surge in demand for alcohol wipes during traveling is expected to drive the growth of the global alcohol wipes market. This is attributed to the fact that alcohol wipes are essential for travelers for cleaning skin, face, and hands. Moreover, the antibacterial and disinfecting properties of alcohol wipes serve the sanitizing needs of travelers. During long journeys and rides, they are included in many survival kits and can be used after spending a long time in the sun. These features of alcohol wipes enable them to be widely used during the summer and when climatic conditions are harsh, resulting in increased demand in the long run. Alcohol wipes are thought to be as effective as soap and water at eradicating microorganisms. Alcohol wipes are highly effective on soiled hands and are regarded as effective and convenient alternatives when sinks are unavailable or while travelling. As a result, the increased demand for alcohol wipes while driving, trekking, and travelling is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The CXOs further added that increase in use of alcohol wipes in healthcare centers, hospitals, and restaurants is significantly boosting the market growth. Moreover, the demand for natural alcohol wipes is anticipated to be a key driving factor. Furthermore, the natural alcohol wipes are gaining high traction in the market, due to their benefits. For instance, natural fabrics such as wool, cotton, and silk are biodegradable, good absorbent, affordable, and easy to dispose without harming the environment. In addition, natural alcohol wipes are safe for human skin, as they are nonallergic.

Key findings of the study

The global alcohol wipes market was valued at $568.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,137.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

By fabric material, the synthetic segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $372.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $724.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

By end user, the commercial segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $350.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $719.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $223.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $423.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

By region, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $189.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $356.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6%.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12902

The isopropyl content of alcohol wipes ranges from 70% to 100%, which can be hazardous to children. In addition, the use of isopropyl-containing alcohol wipes can cause itching and redness in skin. Owing of their high alcoholic content, alcohol wipes are flammable. Thus, these factors are expected to act as key restraints of the global alcohol wipes market.

Furthermore, alcohol wipes face an additional challenge as they are non-disposal and can clog drainage systems. To prevent such problems and save aquatic life, the UK Government has banned single-use products. On the contrary, implementation of stringent government regulations regarding product labelling maintains transparency, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global alcohol wipes market include Cardinal Health Inc., CleanFinity Brands, Pal International Ltd., Robinson Healthcare Ltd., The Clorox Co., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Whitminster International, Diamond Wipes International Inc., Clarisan, 3M Company, GOJO Industries Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, McKesson Cor, and Unilever Group. The key strategies of market players include product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion. Product innovation is being prioritized by prominent market players, who are offering more innovative products to consumers to address various personal hygiene concerns.

Purchase Enquiry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12902

The industry is highly competitive, due to the presence of several manufacturers. To attract customer, companies are focusing on introducing novel products such as fragranced wipes. Swago, for example, introduced cologne-scented alcohol wipes for people who do not prefer to carry perfume. Surge in demand for disposable wipes is expected to increase the use of natural fabric material alcohol wipes. In addition, rise in consumer demand for low-cost goods is projected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period. As a result, companies are focusing on product development and pricing, thereby contributing toward the overall market growth.