Autoimmune Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autoimmune Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autoimmune treatment global market. As per TBRC’s autoimmune treatment market forecast, the autoimmune treatment global market size is expected to grow to $10.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The growth in the autoimmune treatment global market is due to increase in investments in research and development of drugs for autoimmune diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest autoimmune treatment market share. Major players in the autoimmune treatment market include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co..

Autoimmune Treatment Market Segments

• By Product: Consumables and Assay Kits, Instruments, Services

• By Service Type: Consultation and Diagnosis, Therapy and monitoring, Drug development

• By Disease: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Thyroiditis, Scleroderma, Other Diseases

• By Drug Class: Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Hyperglycemics, NSAIDs, Interferons, Other Drug Class

• By End User: Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global autoimmune treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autoimmune treatment refers to the management and care of a patient for the purpose of combating an autoimmune disease or disorder. This is a type of condition in which one's immune system starts attacking its own body cells. The autoimmune treatment is used to treat autoimmune diseases.

