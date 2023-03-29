Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Factors, & Trends For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the heavy metal testing in food and beverage application market. As per TBRC’s heavy metal testing in food and beverage application market forecast, the heavy metal testing market in food and beverage application market size is expected to grow to $4.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.
The growth in the heavy metal testing in food and beverage application market is due to increasing number of people suffering from food allergies. North America region is expected to hold the largest heavy metal testing in food and beverage application market share. Major players in the heavy metal testing in food and beverage application market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited.
Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Segments
•By Metal Type: Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury, Chromium, Other Metal Type
•By Sample: Food, Water, Blood, Other Samples
•By Technology: Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) and Optical emission spectrometry (OES), Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS), Other Technology
•By End-Use Industry: Food, Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed, Fat and Oil, Other End-Use Industry
•By Geography: The global heavy metal testing in food and beverage application market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Heavy metal testing in food and beverage applications refers to the detection of toxic or potentially harmful heavy metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium, chromium, and arsenic in foods and beverages. Atomic absorption spectrometry can be used to test for lead, cadmium, copper, and zinc (AAS).
The Table Of Content For The Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Include:
1. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Executive Summary
2. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Characteristics
3. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Trends
4. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Competitor Landscape
27. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Heavy Metal Testing In Food And Beverage Application Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC