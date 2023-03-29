InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 29

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) announces that on 28 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 28 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,987 Lowest price paid per share: £ 51.1800 Highest price paid per share: £ 51.6400 Average price paid per share: £ 51.3764

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,145,632 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,987 GB

Date of purchases: 28 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,987 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 51.6400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 51.1800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 51.3764

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 28/03/2023 08:45:07 BST 67 51.6400 XLON 737910420673864 28/03/2023 09:31:38 BST 146 51.4800 XLON 737910420676569 28/03/2023 09:47:06 BST 41 51.5200 XLON 737910420677393 28/03/2023 09:47:06 BST 44 51.5200 XLON 737910420677392 28/03/2023 09:59:24 BST 78 51.5200 XLON 737910420678183 28/03/2023 10:21:50 BST 85 51.5000 XLON 737910420679522 28/03/2023 10:48:56 BST 70 51.4400 XLON 737910420681073 28/03/2023 11:13:34 BST 69 51.5000 XLON 737910420682968 28/03/2023 11:34:41 BST 63 51.4800 XLON 737910420683893 28/03/2023 11:57:23 BST 1 51.4000 XLON 737910420685016 28/03/2023 11:57:23 BST 81 51.4000 XLON 737910420685017 28/03/2023 12:07:14 BST 73 51.3800 XLON 737910420685536 28/03/2023 12:32:07 BST 62 51.4800 XLON 737910420686501 28/03/2023 12:49:31 BST 43 51.5000 XLON 737910420687357 28/03/2023 13:02:24 BST 106 51.4400 XLON 737910420687913 28/03/2023 13:30:03 BST 88 51.1800 XLON 737910420689299 28/03/2023 13:41:36 BST 62 51.2800 XLON 737910420689944 28/03/2023 13:48:20 BST 105 51.3400 XLON 737910420690287 28/03/2023 13:54:13 BST 4 51.3800 XLON 737910420690642 28/03/2023 13:54:13 BST 70 51.3800 XLON 737910420690641 28/03/2023 14:06:06 BST 65 51.4000 XLON 737910420691241 28/03/2023 14:18:33 BST 42 51.2600 XLON 737910420692226 28/03/2023 14:26:55 BST 72 51.2200 XLON 737910420692628 28/03/2023 14:31:38 BST 80 51.2200 XLON 737910420693436 28/03/2023 14:40:22 BST 94 51.3600 XLON 737910420694847 28/03/2023 14:41:55 BST 75 51.3400 XLON 737910420695097 28/03/2023 14:50:44 BST 89 51.3400 XLON 737910420696026 28/03/2023 14:56:04 BST 64 51.3400 XLON 737910420696720 28/03/2023 14:59:59 BST 30 51.2000 XLON 737910420697127 28/03/2023 14:59:59 BST 34 51.2000 XLON 737910420697128 28/03/2023 15:07:08 BST 70 51.2600 XLON 737910420698235 28/03/2023 15:15:40 BST 99 51.3400 XLON 737910420699258 28/03/2023 15:21:41 BST 63 51.3600 XLON 737910420700087 28/03/2023 15:28:10 BST 72 51.3400 XLON 737910420700921 28/03/2023 15:35:35 BST 1 51.2400 XLON 737910420701859 28/03/2023 15:35:35 BST 99 51.2400 XLON 737910420701860 28/03/2023 15:46:30 BST 70 51.3400 XLON 737910420703195 28/03/2023 15:55:07 BST 116 51.4000 XLON 737910420704196 28/03/2023 16:00:07 BST 69 51.4000 XLON 737910420704819 28/03/2023 16:08:00 BST 93 51.4200 XLON 737910420705776 28/03/2023 16:15:55 BST 72 51.3600 XLON 737910420706933 28/03/2023 16:23:33 BST 87 51.3200 XLON 737910420707921 28/03/2023 16:28:36 BST 28 51.3400 XLON 737910420708625 28/03/2023 16:28:36 BST 32 51.3400 XLON 737910420708626 28/03/2023 16:29:46 BST 13 51.3400 XLON 737910420708916

