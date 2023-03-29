InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 29

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,488 in the last 365 days.
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) announces that on 28 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|28 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,987
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 51.1800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 51.6400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 51.3764
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,145,632 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,987 GB
Date of purchases: 28 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
2,987
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 51.6400
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 51.1800
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 51.3764
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
28/03/2023
|
08:45:07
|
BST
|
67
|
51.6400
|
XLON
|
737910420673864
|
28/03/2023
|
09:31:38
|
BST
|
146
|
51.4800
|
XLON
|
737910420676569
|
28/03/2023
|
09:47:06
|
BST
|
41
|
51.5200
|
XLON
|
737910420677393
|
28/03/2023
|
09:47:06
|
BST
|
44
|
51.5200
|
XLON
|
737910420677392
|
28/03/2023
|
09:59:24
|
BST
|
78
|
51.5200
|
XLON
|
737910420678183
|
28/03/2023
|
10:21:50
|
BST
|
85
|
51.5000
|
XLON
|
737910420679522
|
28/03/2023
|
10:48:56
|
BST
|
70
|
51.4400
|
XLON
|
737910420681073
|
28/03/2023
|
11:13:34
|
BST
|
69
|
51.5000
|
XLON
|
737910420682968
|
28/03/2023
|
11:34:41
|
BST
|
63
|
51.4800
|
XLON
|
737910420683893
|
28/03/2023
|
11:57:23
|
BST
|
1
|
51.4000
|
XLON
|
737910420685016
|
28/03/2023
|
11:57:23
|
BST
|
81
|
51.4000
|
XLON
|
737910420685017
|
28/03/2023
|
12:07:14
|
BST
|
73
|
51.3800
|
XLON
|
737910420685536
|
28/03/2023
|
12:32:07
|
BST
|
62
|
51.4800
|
XLON
|
737910420686501
|
28/03/2023
|
12:49:31
|
BST
|
43
|
51.5000
|
XLON
|
737910420687357
|
28/03/2023
|
13:02:24
|
BST
|
106
|
51.4400
|
XLON
|
737910420687913
|
28/03/2023
|
13:30:03
|
BST
|
88
|
51.1800
|
XLON
|
737910420689299
|
28/03/2023
|
13:41:36
|
BST
|
62
|
51.2800
|
XLON
|
737910420689944
|
28/03/2023
|
13:48:20
|
BST
|
105
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420690287
|
28/03/2023
|
13:54:13
|
BST
|
4
|
51.3800
|
XLON
|
737910420690642
|
28/03/2023
|
13:54:13
|
BST
|
70
|
51.3800
|
XLON
|
737910420690641
|
28/03/2023
|
14:06:06
|
BST
|
65
|
51.4000
|
XLON
|
737910420691241
|
28/03/2023
|
14:18:33
|
BST
|
42
|
51.2600
|
XLON
|
737910420692226
|
28/03/2023
|
14:26:55
|
BST
|
72
|
51.2200
|
XLON
|
737910420692628
|
28/03/2023
|
14:31:38
|
BST
|
80
|
51.2200
|
XLON
|
737910420693436
|
28/03/2023
|
14:40:22
|
BST
|
94
|
51.3600
|
XLON
|
737910420694847
|
28/03/2023
|
14:41:55
|
BST
|
75
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420695097
|
28/03/2023
|
14:50:44
|
BST
|
89
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420696026
|
28/03/2023
|
14:56:04
|
BST
|
64
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420696720
|
28/03/2023
|
14:59:59
|
BST
|
30
|
51.2000
|
XLON
|
737910420697127
|
28/03/2023
|
14:59:59
|
BST
|
34
|
51.2000
|
XLON
|
737910420697128
|
28/03/2023
|
15:07:08
|
BST
|
70
|
51.2600
|
XLON
|
737910420698235
|
28/03/2023
|
15:15:40
|
BST
|
99
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420699258
|
28/03/2023
|
15:21:41
|
BST
|
63
|
51.3600
|
XLON
|
737910420700087
|
28/03/2023
|
15:28:10
|
BST
|
72
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420700921
|
28/03/2023
|
15:35:35
|
BST
|
1
|
51.2400
|
XLON
|
737910420701859
|
28/03/2023
|
15:35:35
|
BST
|
99
|
51.2400
|
XLON
|
737910420701860
|
28/03/2023
|
15:46:30
|
BST
|
70
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420703195
|
28/03/2023
|
15:55:07
|
BST
|
116
|
51.4000
|
XLON
|
737910420704196
|
28/03/2023
|
16:00:07
|
BST
|
69
|
51.4000
|
XLON
|
737910420704819
|
28/03/2023
|
16:08:00
|
BST
|
93
|
51.4200
|
XLON
|
737910420705776
|
28/03/2023
|
16:15:55
|
BST
|
72
|
51.3600
|
XLON
|
737910420706933
|
28/03/2023
|
16:23:33
|
BST
|
87
|
51.3200
|
XLON
|
737910420707921
|
28/03/2023
|
16:28:36
|
BST
|
28
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420708625
|
28/03/2023
|
16:28:36
|
BST
|
32
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420708626
|
28/03/2023
|
16:29:46
|
BST
|
13
|
51.3400
|
XLON
|
737910420708916
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com: