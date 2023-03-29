InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 29

Submit Release
Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) announces that on 28 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 28 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,987
Lowest price paid per share: £ 51.1800
Highest price paid per share: £ 51.6400
Average price paid per share: £ 51.3764

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,145,632 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,987 GB

Date of purchases: 28 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,987

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.6400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 51.1800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 51.3764

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

28/03/2023

08:45:07

BST

67

51.6400

XLON

737910420673864

28/03/2023

09:31:38

BST

146

51.4800

XLON

737910420676569

28/03/2023

09:47:06

BST

41

51.5200

XLON

737910420677393

28/03/2023

09:47:06

BST

44

51.5200

XLON

737910420677392

28/03/2023

09:59:24

BST

78

51.5200

XLON

737910420678183

28/03/2023

10:21:50

BST

85

51.5000

XLON

737910420679522

28/03/2023

10:48:56

BST

70

51.4400

XLON

737910420681073

28/03/2023

11:13:34

BST

69

51.5000

XLON

737910420682968

28/03/2023

11:34:41

BST

63

51.4800

XLON

737910420683893

28/03/2023

11:57:23

BST

1

51.4000

XLON

737910420685016

28/03/2023

11:57:23

BST

81

51.4000

XLON

737910420685017

28/03/2023

12:07:14

BST

73

51.3800

XLON

737910420685536

28/03/2023

12:32:07

BST

62

51.4800

XLON

737910420686501

28/03/2023

12:49:31

BST

43

51.5000

XLON

737910420687357

28/03/2023

13:02:24

BST

106

51.4400

XLON

737910420687913

28/03/2023

13:30:03

BST

88

51.1800

XLON

737910420689299

28/03/2023

13:41:36

BST

62

51.2800

XLON

737910420689944

28/03/2023

13:48:20

BST

105

51.3400

XLON

737910420690287

28/03/2023

13:54:13

BST

4

51.3800

XLON

737910420690642

28/03/2023

13:54:13

BST

70

51.3800

XLON

737910420690641

28/03/2023

14:06:06

BST

65

51.4000

XLON

737910420691241

28/03/2023

14:18:33

BST

42

51.2600

XLON

737910420692226

28/03/2023

14:26:55

BST

72

51.2200

XLON

737910420692628

28/03/2023

14:31:38

BST

80

51.2200

XLON

737910420693436

28/03/2023

14:40:22

BST

94

51.3600

XLON

737910420694847

28/03/2023

14:41:55

BST

75

51.3400

XLON

737910420695097

28/03/2023

14:50:44

BST

89

51.3400

XLON

737910420696026

28/03/2023

14:56:04

BST

64

51.3400

XLON

737910420696720

28/03/2023

14:59:59

BST

30

51.2000

XLON

737910420697127

28/03/2023

14:59:59

BST

34

51.2000

XLON

737910420697128

28/03/2023

15:07:08

BST

70

51.2600

XLON

737910420698235

28/03/2023

15:15:40

BST

99

51.3400

XLON

737910420699258

28/03/2023

15:21:41

BST

63

51.3600

XLON

737910420700087

28/03/2023

15:28:10

BST

72

51.3400

XLON

737910420700921

28/03/2023

15:35:35

BST

1

51.2400

XLON

737910420701859

28/03/2023

15:35:35

BST

99

51.2400

XLON

737910420701860

28/03/2023

15:46:30

BST

70

51.3400

XLON

737910420703195

28/03/2023

15:55:07

BST

116

51.4000

XLON

737910420704196

28/03/2023

16:00:07

BST

69

51.4000

XLON

737910420704819

28/03/2023

16:08:00

BST

93

51.4200

XLON

737910420705776

28/03/2023

16:15:55

BST

72

51.3600

XLON

737910420706933

28/03/2023

16:23:33

BST

87

51.3200

XLON

737910420707921

28/03/2023

16:28:36

BST

28

51.3400

XLON

737910420708625

28/03/2023

16:28:36

BST

32

51.3400

XLON

737910420708626

28/03/2023

16:29:46

BST

13

51.3400

XLON

737910420708916

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/746374/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-29

