Global H1N1 Vaccine Market Analysis - Forecast Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors For 2023-2032

H1N1 Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's H1N1 vaccine market forecast, the H1N1 vaccine global market size is expected to grow to $4.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the H1N1 vaccine market is due to increase in expenditure for research and development activities in the field of immunology and vaccine. North America region is expected to hold the largest H1N1 vaccine global Industry share. Major players in the H1N1 vaccine global market include Sanofi, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CSL Limited, AstraZeneca.

H1N1 Vaccine Market Segments

•By Product Type: Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine

•By Route Of Administration: Intradermal Vaccination, Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination

•By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global H1N1 vaccine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

H1N1 vaccines are administered to people six months of age and older to immunize them against influenza diseases brought on by the H1N1 2009 virus. These are used to prevent humans from Influenza virus infection by injecting a small dose of the virus inside the body to build immunity against the virus.

