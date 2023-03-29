Global Flexible Paper Packaging Market Outlook: Forecast Market Size, Industry Share, Top Trends, And Growth Analysis

The Business Research Company's Flexible Paper Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Flexible Paper Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the flexible paper packaging market. As per TBRC’s flexible paper packaging market forecast, the flexible paper packaging market size is expected to grow to $77.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The growth in the flexible paper packaging global market is due to increase in demand for processed food. North America region is expected to hold the largest flexible paper packaging global market share. Major players in the flexible paper packaging global market include Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki OYJ.

Flexible Paper Packaging Market Segments

• By Packaging Type: Pouches, Rollstock, Shrink Sleeves, Wraps, Other Packaging Types

• By Printing Technology: Rotogravure, Flexography, Digital Printing, Other Printing Technologies

• By Application: Food, Spirits, Other Beverages, Healthcare, Beauty and Personal Care, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global flexible paper packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flexible paper packaging refers to packaging products by the use of non-rigid paper materials, which allow for more affordable and individualized alternatives. These are used for the delivery and preservation of pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, and non-food items. It is a relatively recent packaging technique that has gained popularity because of its high effectiveness and low cost.

