Potato Starch Market is estimated to be US$ 787.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period-BY PMI

COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potato Starch Market accounted for US$ 540.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to be US$ 787.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.30%. Potato starch extracted from potatoes has wide range of application from food and beverage to paper and textile industry. Increasing demand for functional food and dietary supplements are also expected to support the growth of potato starch market. Increasing awareness among the population regarding micronutrient, deficiencies, and health concerns along with rise in disposable income foster the potato starch market.
Further, rising demand for organic, gluten-free food products are also factors attributed to the large share of the market.
The report " Potato Starch Market, By Type (Native and Modified), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By End-use (Food Industry, Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, Ingredion Incorporated announced a new addition to its extensive range of potato based solutions for the U.S. and Canada, ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch.
• In 2018, Cargill had launched a new potato starch range, designed for meat, meat alternatives and culinary applications.
Potato starch market is expected to rise due to evolving consumer preferences for natural food ingredients. Further, the trend for clean-label and plat-based products has also significantly increased the utilization of the potato starch. Moreover, flourishing global food industry is also driving innovations and new product developments by leading manufactures, is also expected to foster the potato starch market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Potato Starch Market accounted for US$ 540.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to be US$ 787.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.30%. The Global Potato Starch Market is segmented based on type, nature, end-user, and distribution channel, and region.
• Based on Type, Global Potato Starch Market is segmented into Native and Modified.
• Based on Nature, Global Potato Starch Market is segmented into Organic and Conventional.
• Based on End-User, Global Potato Starch Market is segmented into Food Industry, Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Global Potato Starch Market is segmented into Direct Sales, and Indirect Sales.
• By Region, the Global Potato Starch Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Potato Starch Market:
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
