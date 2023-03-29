Cosmetic Surgery Market - Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Cosmetic Surgery Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cosmetic surgery market refers to the industry that offers surgical procedures and non-surgical treatments aimed at improving a person's appearance. This includes procedures such as breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, facelifts, and injectables like Botox and dermal fillers.

The global cosmetic surgery market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as an increase in the aging population, changing societal attitudes towards cosmetic procedures, and technological advancements in the industry. The global cosmetic surgery market size was valued at $67.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $201.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Some of the key players in the cosmetic surgery market include AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Syneron, Cynosure Technologies, Galderma SA, Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc, Sinclair Pharma, Teoxane Laboratories.. These companies offer a range of products and services related to cosmetic surgery, including implants, injectables, and surgical equipment.

The cosmetic surgery market is highly regulated, and providers must comply with strict safety and quality standards set by organizations such as the FDA and ISO. As a result, there is a growing demand for innovative and safe procedures and treatments that meet these requirements while also being effective and affordable.

Overall, the cosmetic surgery market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as demand for cosmetic procedures increases and technological advancements make procedures safer and more accessible. This presents both opportunities and challenges for providers, who must balance the need for innovation and safety with the need for profitability and growth.

Rise in prevalence of cosmetic surgical procedures, increase in demand for aesthetic procedure, and surge in technological advancement in healthcare sector drive the growth of the global cosmetic surgery market. However, side effects related to cosmetic surgeries and high cost of cosmetic surgical procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness about the skin treatment and surge the demand for cosmetic surgical procedure create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, non-elective procedures were postponed or cancelled due to focus on taking care of rise in number of Covid-19 infected patients in hospitals. Moreover, hospital staff and many resources were shifted to Covid wards.

As per the statistics published by the European Journal of Plastic surgery, the total number of surgeries reduced by 23.5% in June 2021, following the COVID-19 outbreak. This, in turn, impacted the cosmetic surgery market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cosmetic surgery market based on procedure, gender, age group, provider, and region.

The female segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the male segment.

The 30 to 54 segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global cosmetic surgery market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cosmetic surgery market analyzed in the research include AbbVie Inc., Candela Syneron, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma SA, Cynosure Technologies, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Sinclair Pharma, Sientra Inc., and Teoxane Laboratories.

