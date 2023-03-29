Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
TBRC’s Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing global market. As per TBRC’s veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market forecast, the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market size is expected to grow to $9.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.
The growth in the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing global market is due to increasing number of pet owners. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing global market share. Major players in the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing global market include Alivira Animal Health Limited, Excel Industries Limited, Ofichem Group, Menadiona SL, Afton Pharma.
Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market Segments
• By Product: Antiparasitic, Anti-Infectives, Vaccines, and NSAIDs
• By Service Type: In-House, Contract Outsourcing
• By Synthesis Type: Chemical-Based API, Biological API, Highly Potent API
• By Geography: The global veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing refers to API synthesis from raw materials that necessitates multi-step methods using a range of high-tech processing technologies.
