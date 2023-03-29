eProcessingNetwork Joins the Northeastern Acquirers Association Advisory Board

Melanie Cabello, Director of Partner Development at ePN, elected to NEAA Advisory Board to support merchant acquiring professionals within the Northeast Region.

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eProcessingNetwork, LLC (ePN), is proud to announce that Melanie Cabello, our Director of Partner Development, has been elected to an Advisory Board position for the Northeast Acquirers Association, NEAA (http://www.northeastacquirers.com) Now in its 36th year of service, NEAA continues its mission to serve and educate all distribution channels (ISO, MSP, MLS, FI) in the electronic payments industry of the Northeast Region.

As a director of partner development at ePN, and as a senior member of the Payment Technology Industry, Melanie is a go-to attendee at NEAA shows, as well as at every other important industry conference. Melanie has the proven skills and expertise to build strategic relationships with key industry leaders -- ISOs, MSPs, processing partners, developers, OEMs and third-party vendors. Her experience with working the full transaction lifecycle from acceptance through acquiring to settlement, ensures the successful development and launch of new products. Melanie has a comprehensive understanding of industry standards, integrated systems, software applications, hardware, and developer tool support.

"Melanie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Northeast Acquirers Association, their partners, and sponsors," said Steve Sotis, President of eProcessingNetwork. "Her insights and guidance over the next two years will help the Association continue to provide the best possible experience to the NEAA community and help position ePN as a thought leader within the industry."

eProcessingNetwork is exhibiting at this week's NEAA Annual Conference held March 29-30, in Boston, Massachusetts. Stop by booth #116 to learn more about Melanie's role on the board as well as the services and solutions ePN offers to resellers and their merchants.

About eProcessing Network, LLC

eProcessing Network (ePN) is a software development company specializing in secure, real-time transaction processing services, solutions, and support for all small to mid-sized merchants. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ePN is certified to process a comprehensive suite of electronic payment transactions through all major credit & debit card, check/ACH and gift card/loyalty processors, and sells its services and products exclusively through Resellers and ISO sales channels. eProcessing Network is a registered Visa USA® and Mastercard® Third-Party Service Provider and is compliant with PCI and PA-DSS Data Security Standards. For more information, visit eProcessingNetwork.com.

For press-related inquiries regarding ePN, please contact:

Melanie R. Cabello

eProcessing Network, LLC

(800) 296-4810 x152

mcabello@eprocessingnetwork.com

SOURCE eProcessingNetwork, LLC