New Play-To-Earn Game, Xeno Dragon, Will Start its Open Beta Testing Period on May 3, 2023

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- nStep’s newest game Xeno will give way for more interested players by launching its OBT which will start on May 3, 2023. Players will also claim the following pre-registration rewards during the OBT period:
- B Class Dragon
- 4 B Grade Gear
- 30 EXP Potion Lv. 2
- 12 Crystals
Xeno Dragon prepared more events and rewards for players to enjoy. They can participate in events such as Airdrop Event, NFT Sales and Dragon Showcase events. Those who purchased the NFT Blind Boxes during the sales can also claim the items in-game during the OBT period. More information about the events will be posted on their official pages.
Xeno Dragon is a Play-to-Earn game where players will foster dragons by challenging a variety of game modes. They can also sell the dragons and gears in exchange for currencies – both in-game and real money.
Pre-Register now and don’t forget to sign up and install the K Stadium wallet app to connect your in-game wallet!
About nStep
nStep is a Korean gaming company that has many years of experience in making games of a variety of genres. They are known for collaborating with other gaming companies in producing mobile games that became popular around the world. Notable games they have worked on are Lineage, Marvel Run Jump Smash, and more.
