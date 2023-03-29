Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,676 in the last 365 days.

New Play-To-Earn Game, Xeno Dragon, Will Start its Open Beta Testing Period on May 3, 2023

Xeno Dragon OBT on May 3, 2023!

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- nStep’s newest game Xeno will give way for more interested players by launching its OBT which will start on May 3, 2023. Players will also claim the following pre-registration rewards during the OBT period:

- B Class Dragon
- 4 B Grade Gear
- 30 EXP Potion Lv. 2
- 12 Crystals

Xeno Dragon prepared more events and rewards for players to enjoy. They can participate in events such as Airdrop Event, NFT Sales and Dragon Showcase events. Those who purchased the NFT Blind Boxes during the sales can also claim the items in-game during the OBT period. More information about the events will be posted on their official pages.

Xeno Dragon is a Play-to-Earn game where players will foster dragons by challenging a variety of game modes. They can also sell the dragons and gears in exchange for currencies – both in-game and real money.

Pre-Register now and don’t forget to sign up and install the K Stadium wallet app to connect your in-game wallet!

Pre-Registration link: http://prereg.xenodragon.io/

K Stadium
Google Play Store (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.kstadium
Apple App Store (iOS): https://apps.apple.com/kr/app/kstadium/id1628459935

Official Links:

Github:
https://nstep-corp.gitbook.io/drago-saga/xeno-dragon/about-us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xenodragon.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_XenoDragon_
Join our Discord Community!
https://discord.gg/yf7KkZrwHm

About nStep
nStep is a Korean gaming company that has many years of experience in making games of a variety of genres. They are known for collaborating with other gaming companies in producing mobile games that became popular around the world. Notable games they have worked on are Lineage, Marvel Run Jump Smash, and more.

Sang-Ok Noh
nStep Corp
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

New Play-To-Earn Game, Xeno Dragon, Will Start its Open Beta Testing Period on May 3, 2023

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more