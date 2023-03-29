Australian Student Entrepreneurs Show Their Support for Syria and Turkey Earthquake Victims with 'Care Jars' Campaign

Students learn that planning is an entrepreneurial superpower.

Inspire Entrepreneurship Program Empowers Australian Students to Make a Positive Difference in the World

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Care Jars' campaign was designed by student entrepreneurs participating in the Inspire Entrepreneurship program at primary schools across Australia. Students were responsible for designing the labels for their care jars, a flyer, and identifying a location for their Care Jar. Locations include local cafes, parents' businesses or offices, shops, and libraries.

"Entrepreneurship underpinned with empathy can be one of the greatest forces for good in the world," said Jim Schuman, CEO of First Pivot. “We believe this social impact venture is a great opportunity for primary school students to gain valuable experience. Learning by doing and helping others makes the lesson very sticky in their minds.”

The campaign starts this week and will run through the end of Term 2. Students will use their Care Jar as a learning tool to monitor and experiment with their marketing efforts while raising funds for a great cause.

All donations collected through the 'Care Jars' campaign will go to SchoolAid.org. "We are excited to partner with the students in the Inspire Entrepreneurship program at schools across Australia," said SchoolAid's founder and CEO Sean Gordon OAM. "The rebuilding process will take years, and in today's attention-driven environment, it is great for students to learn about focus, helping others and the compounding impact of their efforts. Our Turkey & Syria Earthquake Appeal will support the many children who have been hurt, suffered loss, scared, or dislocated after the massive earthquakes."

For more information about placing a Care Jar at your location or to bring the program to your school, please contact the team at First Pivot at info@firstpivot.com.au

About First Pivot

First Pivot is the premier provider of entrepreneurial education programs in Australia. With a focus on social entrepreneurship, the company is committed to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to create positive change in their communities and beyond. First Pivot offers a wide range of courses, workshops, and mentorship programs, all of which are delivered by experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts.

About SchoolAid.org

SchoolAid.org is a national charity that empowers young Australians to make a positive difference in the world. The charity works with schools and communities across Australia to create meaningful opportunities for young people to support those in need.

Contact:

Jim Schuman

CEO, First Pivot

Phone: +61 423 840 540

Email: jim@firstpivot.com.au