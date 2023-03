Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Boosts Demand for Surgical Clamps

Surgical Clamps

The global surgical clamps market is segmented on the basis of type, usage, material, end user, and region

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ?

Surgical clamps are medical instruments used in surgery to grasp, hold, or compress tissues, organs, or blood vessels. They come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and designs and are made of various materials such as stainless steel, titanium, or plastic.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

1. Hemostatic clamps: These are used to control bleeding by compressing blood vessels.

2. Tissue forceps: These are used to hold and manipulate tissue during surgery.

3. Bulldog clamps: These are used to occlude blood vessels temporarily, often during cardiac or vascular surgery.

4. Alligator clamps: These have sharp teeth that interlock to securely grasp tissue.

5. Kelly clamps: These are used to occlude small to medium-sized blood vessels.

6. Kocher clamps: These are used to grasp and manipulate heavy tissue or organs.

7. Atraumatic clamps: These are designed with a gentle grip to minimize tissue damage.

Surgical clamps play an important role in surgery, helping surgeons to achieve better visibility, control bleeding, and minimize tissue damage. They are typically sterilized before use to prevent the spread of infection.

๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€“

The global surgical clamps market was valued at $194.15 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $260.85 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€“

Surgical clamps are an essential tool used in surgery to hold tissues, blood vessels, or other structures in place during surgical procedures. Over the years, there have been several technological advancements in surgical clamps market, which have improved their effectiveness, ease of use, and patient outcomes.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:

๐Œ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ: These clamps are smaller in size and designed for minimally invasive surgeries. They allow surgeons to work in tight spaces without compromising the precision of the surgery.

๐๐จ๐ง-๐ฌ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฉ ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ: These clamps are designed with a textured surface that provides a better grip on tissues and reduces the risk of slippage during surgery.

๐Œ๐š๐ ๐ง๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ: These clamps are equipped with magnets that hold tissues in place during surgery. They provide a secure grip and reduce the risk of tissue damage.

๐€๐๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ: These clamps can be adjusted to apply different levels of pressure, making them suitable for a variety of surgical procedures.

๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ: These clamps are designed for single-use only, reducing the risk of cross-contamination and infection during surgery.

๐”๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ: These clamps use ultrasonic waves to seal blood vessels during surgery, reducing bleeding and improving patient outcomes.

๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฌ: These clamps are equipped with sensors that monitor tissue temperature and provide real-time feedback to the surgeon, allowing for more precise control during surgery.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ โ€“

RelB.

Braun Melsungen AG,

Becton Dickinson and Company,

Integra Life-Sciences,

Mercian Surgical,

Microline Surgical,

Silex Medical,

Sklar Surgical Corporation,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Thermo-fisher Scientific

