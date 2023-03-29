Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Growth to Surpass USD 29.4 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 13.5%

Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market 2023

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, and evolving market trends.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟗.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟓% from 2022 to 2030.

Non-animal alternative testing refers to the use of alternative methods for testing the safety and efficacy of chemicals, drugs, cosmetics, and other products without the use of animals. These methods include in vitro (test tube) experiments, computer simulations, and other advanced techniques that can provide reliable and accurate data on the potential effects of a substance on human health and the environment.

The market share for non-animal alternative testing is expected to grow during the forecast period because to the increased risk of chronic diseases among millennials, especially older populations, contributing to the non-animal alternative testing market growth in the upcoming years

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• VITROCELL Systems GmbH

• Evotec SE

• Biovit

• MB Research Laboratories

• Emulate, Inc.

• TARA Biosystems, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Abbott

• Hurel Corporation

• TissUse GmbH

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Technology

• Cell Culture

• High Throughput

• Molecular Imaging

• OMIC Technology

By Method

• Cellular Assay

• Biochemical Assay

• In-silico

• Ex-vivo

By End User

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Cosmetics & Household Products

• Diagnostics

• Chemicals Industry

• Food Industry

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬?

Development of advanced technologies: The non-animal alternative testing market is constantly evolving with the development of advanced technologies such as microfluidic devices, organ-on-chip, and 3D printing. These technologies enable better prediction of human responses and are likely to replace animal testing in the future.

Increased collaborations: The non-animal alternative testing market is witnessing an increase in collaborations between research institutes, universities, and private organizations. This trend is helping to accelerate research and development of non-animal alternative testing methods.

Rising demand for alternative testing methods: The growing awareness of animal welfare concerns, combined with stricter regulations on animal testing, is driving demand for non-animal alternative testing methods. The market is expected to see continued growth as more companies adopt these methods.

Expansion of applications: Non-animal alternative testing methods are being applied to a wider range of industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, and food. This expansion is creating new opportunities for market growth and innovation.

Emphasis on personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is an emerging trend in healthcare that is driving the development of non-animal alternative testing methods. These methods are being used to develop treatments tailored to individual patients, leading to better outcomes and fewer adverse effects.

Key Findings of the Study

• Based on technology, the cell culture technology sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the omic technology sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

• Based on method, the cellular assay sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the ex-vivo sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

• Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical industry sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the chemical industry sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

• Based on region, the North American market registered the highest market share in 2022 and Asia-Pacific market is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

