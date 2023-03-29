Newborn Screening Market is estimated to be US$ 2.9 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.8 % - By PMI

The report “Newborn Screening Market, By Product, By Technology, By Test Type - Global Forecast to 2029".
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newborn Screening Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of genetic disorders, the expanding newborn population, and the growing awareness and adoption of newborn screening programs. The market includes various products and services, such as screening tests, equipment, reagents, software, and laboratory services. Newborn screening is a public health program aimed at identifying infants who may be at risk of developing certain genetic, metabolic, or hormonal disorders that can lead to severe health problems or even death if left untreated. The screening involves a simple blood test, which is usually performed within the first few days of a baby's life. The test can identify conditions such as phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and congenital hypothyroidism, among others. Newborn screening is considered a critical component of early detection and intervention, as many of these conditions do not present any symptoms at birth. Early identification and treatment can prevent or mitigate the severity of the conditions, allowing affected infants to live healthy, normal lives.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• GE Healthcare
• Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
• PerkinElmer Inc.
• ZenTech S.A.
• Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
• MP Biomedicals LLC
• Agilent Technologies
• Medtronic plc
• Natus Medical Incorporated
The Newborn Screening Market accounted for US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, test type and region.
• By product, global newborn screening market is segmented into instruments, and reagents and assay kits.
• By technology, the global newborn screening assay is segmented into tandem mass spectrometry, pulse oximetry, enzyme and immunoassays, DNA assay, electrophoresis, and hearing screen.
• By test type, the global newborn screening assay is segmented into dry blood spot test, critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) test and hearing screen test.
• By region, North America accounts for a major share in the global newborn screening market owing to growing technological advancements in screening, and introduction of new test methods in this region.
• Trivitron Healthcare and Agilent Technologies have partnered to initiate collaboration in the area of high precision in-vitro diagnostics based on the LC-MS/MS platform.
• Natus Medical Incorporated announced the launch of its newest hearing screening product, the Echo-Screen III hearing screener. The new advanced capabilities, with its proven and trusted screening technologies, Echo-Screen III handheld device comes in any combination of modalities: TEOAE, DPOAE, and ABR.
-What conditions can newborn screening detect?
• Newborn screening can detect a wide range of conditions, including phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, congenital hypothyroidism, and many others.
-When is newborn screening performed?
• Newborn screening is typically performed within the first few days of a baby's life, usually before the infant leaves the hospital.
-What is the purpose of newborn screening?
• The purpose of newborn screening is to identify infants who may be at risk of developing certain conditions, allowing for early detection and intervention to prevent or mitigate the severity of the conditions.
-What products and services are included in the newborn screening market?
• The newborn screening market includes various products and services, such as screening tests, equipment, reagents, software, and laboratory services.
-What factors are driving the growth of the newborn screening market?
• The growth of the newborn screening market is being driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of genetic disorders, the expanding newborn population, and the growing awareness and adoption of newborn screening programs.
-What are the challenges facing the newborn screening market?
• The challenges facing the newborn screening market include the high cost of screening tests and equipment, the lack of access to screening in certain regions, and ethical considerations related to the screening of infants for certain conditions.
1. Global Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-Segment Trends
o Instruments
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Reagents and Assay Kits
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-Segment Trends
o Tandem mass spectrometry
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Pulse oximetry
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Enzyme and Immunoassays
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o DNA Assay
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Electrophoresis
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Hearing Screen
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Global Newborn Screening Market, By Test Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-Segment Trends
o Dry blood spot test
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) test
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Hearing screen test
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
Increase in the incidence of neonatal diseases drives the growth of the global newborn screening market, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests. Also, increase in funding from government organizations and technological advancements in tests are the factors drives growth of the global newborn screening market across the globe. However, stringent regulatory environment in some countries, delays in hospitalization, and unavailability of technologically advanced instruments and tests in developing countries are major restraining factors for the global newborn screening market.
