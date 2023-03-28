Senate Bill 536 Printer's Number 523

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,405 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (4) Associations of veteran soldiers and their
auxiliaries or members of organized armed forces of the
United States or the Commonwealth, including reserve
components, when engaged in the performance of ceremonial
duties with municipal approval.
(5) The carrying of a dangerous weapon or firearm
unloaded and in a secure wrapper by an attorney who seeks to
employ the dangerous weapon or firearm as an exhibit or as a
demonstration and who possesses written authorization from
the municipality to bring the dangerous weapon or firearm
into the municipal building.
(d) Posting of notice.--Notice of the provisions of
subsections (a) and (e) shall be posted conspicuously at each
public entrance to each municipal building, and no person shall
be convicted of an offense under subsection (a)(1) with respect
to a municipal building if the notice was not posted at each
public entrance to the municipal building unless the person had
actual notice of the provisions of subsection (a).
(e) Facilities for checking firearms or other dangerous
weapons.--Within 30 days of the adoption of the ordinance under
subsection (a), each municipality shall make available at or
within the municipal building lockers or similar facilities at
no charge or cost for the temporary checking of firearms by
persons carrying firearms under section 6106(b) or 6109 or for
the checking of other dangerous weapons that are not otherwise
prohibited by law. A person checking a firearm, dangerous weapon
or an item deemed to be a dangerous weapon at a municipal
building shall be issued a receipt. Notice of the location of
the facility shall be posted as required under subsection (d).
(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
