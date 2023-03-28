Senate Bill 536 Printer's Number 523

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (4) Associations of veteran soldiers and their

auxiliaries or members of organized armed forces of the

United States or the Commonwealth, including reserve

components, when engaged in the performance of ceremonial

duties with municipal approval.

(5) The carrying of a dangerous weapon or firearm

unloaded and in a secure wrapper by an attorney who seeks to

employ the dangerous weapon or firearm as an exhibit or as a

demonstration and who possesses written authorization from

the municipality to bring the dangerous weapon or firearm

into the municipal building.

(d) Posting of notice.--Notice of the provisions of

subsections (a) and (e) shall be posted conspicuously at each

public entrance to each municipal building, and no person shall

be convicted of an offense under subsection (a)(1) with respect

to a municipal building if the notice was not posted at each

public entrance to the municipal building unless the person had

actual notice of the provisions of subsection (a).

(e) Facilities for checking firearms or other dangerous

weapons.--Within 30 days of the adoption of the ordinance under

subsection (a), each municipality shall make available at or

within the municipal building lockers or similar facilities at

no charge or cost for the temporary checking of firearms by

persons carrying firearms under section 6106(b) or 6109 or for

the checking of other dangerous weapons that are not otherwise

prohibited by law. A person checking a firearm, dangerous weapon

or an item deemed to be a dangerous weapon at a municipal

building shall be issued a receipt. Notice of the location of

the facility shall be posted as required under subsection (d).

(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

