Senate Bill 537 Printer's Number 524

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 524
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
537
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, BAKER,
COSTA, BOSCOLA AND KANE, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873,
No.1), entitled "An act providing for taxation by school
districts, for the State funds formula, for tax relief in
first class cities, for school district choice and voter
participation, for other school district options and for a
task force on school cost reduction; making an appropriation;
prohibiting prior authorized taxation; providing for
installment payment of taxes; restricting the power of
certain school districts to levy, assess and collect taxes;
and making related repeals," in senior citizens property tax
and rent rebate assistance, further providing for property
tax and rent rebate.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1304(a)(2) and (3) of the act of June 27,
2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer
Relief Act, are amended to read:
Section 1304. Property tax; and rent rebate.
(a) Schedule of rebates.--
* * *
(2) The following apply:
(i) The base amount of any claim for property tax
rebate for real property taxes due and payable during
