Senate Bill 537 Printer's Number 524

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 524

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

537

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, BAKER,

COSTA, BOSCOLA AND KANE, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873,

No.1), entitled "An act providing for taxation by school

districts, for the State funds formula, for tax relief in

first class cities, for school district choice and voter

participation, for other school district options and for a

task force on school cost reduction; making an appropriation;

prohibiting prior authorized taxation; providing for

installment payment of taxes; restricting the power of

certain school districts to levy, assess and collect taxes;

and making related repeals," in senior citizens property tax

and rent rebate assistance, further providing for property

tax and rent rebate.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1304(a)(2) and (3) of the act of June 27,

2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer

Relief Act, are amended to read:

Section 1304. Property tax; and rent rebate.

(a) Schedule of rebates.--

* * *

(2) The following apply:

(i) The base amount of any claim for property tax

rebate for real property taxes due and payable during

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

