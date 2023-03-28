Senate Bill 539 Printer's Number 525

There were 2,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,354 in the last 365 days.
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 525
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
539
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, COMITTA, SCHWANK, KANE, COSTA, COLLETT
AND STREET, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 28, 2023
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, providing for minimum wage.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article III be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 27.1. Minimum wage.
Beginning January 1, 2025, each employer shall pay to each
employee for all hours worked a minimum wage of no less than $15
an hour, but in no case shall it be less than the minimum wage
under Federal law. Each year thereafter, the minimum wage rate
shall be increased by the percentage change in the Consumer
Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland area for the
most recent 12-month period for which figures have been
officially reported by the United States Department of Labor,
