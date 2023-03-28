Senate Bill 539 Printer's Number 525

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - NONE

SENATE BILL

539

2023

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, COMITTA, SCHWANK, KANE, COSTA, COLLETT

AND STREET, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 28, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for minimum wage.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article III be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 27.1. Minimum wage.

Beginning January 1, 2025, each employer shall pay to each

employee for all hours worked a minimum wage of no less than $15

an hour, but in no case shall it be less than the minimum wage

under Federal law. Each year thereafter, the minimum wage rate

shall be increased by the percentage change in the Consumer

Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland area for the

most recent 12-month period for which figures have been

officially reported by the United States Department of Labor,

