Senate Bill 541 Printer's Number 527

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (1) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as

The Insurance Company Law of 1921.

(2) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364),

known as the Health Maintenance Organization Act.

(3) The act of May 18, 1976 (P.L.123, No.54), known as

the Individual Accident and Sickness Insurance Minimum

Standards Act.

(4) A nonprofit corporation subject to 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61

(relating to hospital plan corporations) or 63 (relating to

professional health services plan corporations).

The term does not include accident only, fixed indemnity,

limited benefit, credit, dental, vision, specified disease,

Medicare supplement, Civilian Health and Medical Program of the

Uniformed Services (CHAMPUS) supplement, long-term care or

disability income, workers' compensation or automobile medical

payment insurance.

"Insurance provider." An entity that issues a health

insurance policy.

"Preexposure prophylaxis HIV medication." A medication that

is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration

that can be taken as a prophylaxis to prevent the transmission

of the human immunodeficiency virus.

Section 3. Mandated coverage.

(a) General rule.--A health insurance policy that is

delivered, issued for delivery, renewed, extended or modified in

this Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this section

shall provide coverage for the expenses of a preexposure

prophylaxis HIV medication.

(b) Specialty tier.--An insurance provider may not move a

preexposure prophylaxis HIV medication into a specialty tier

