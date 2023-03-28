Senate Resolution 79 Printer's Number 533

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 533

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, HUGHES, SCHWANK,

FONTANA AND BREWSTER, MARCH 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of March 2023 as "National Athletic

Training Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society was

founded in 1976 as an organization committed to the education of

its members and the enhancement of the profession of athletic

training; and

WHEREAS, Licensed athletic trainers have a long history of

providing quality health care based on evidence-based knowledge

and skills acquired through their nationally regulated

educational processes; and

WHEREAS, Athletic trainers are highly skilled health care

professionals who specialize in immediate acute and emergency

care, examination, assessment and diagnosis, injury prevention,

risk management, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of

injury and illness; and

WHEREAS, Athletic trainers take part in health care

administration, research, guidance and compassionate care for

all; and

