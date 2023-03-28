Senate Resolution 79 Printer's Number 533

There were 2,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,457 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 533
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
79
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, HUGHES, SCHWANK,
FONTANA AND BREWSTER, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of March 2023 as "National Athletic
Training Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society was
founded in 1976 as an organization committed to the education of
its members and the enhancement of the profession of athletic
training; and
WHEREAS, Licensed athletic trainers have a long history of
providing quality health care based on evidence-based knowledge
and skills acquired through their nationally regulated
educational processes; and
WHEREAS, Athletic trainers are highly skilled health care
professionals who specialize in immediate acute and emergency
care, examination, assessment and diagnosis, injury prevention,
risk management, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of
injury and illness; and
WHEREAS, Athletic trainers take part in health care
administration, research, guidance and compassionate care for
all; and
