Senate Bill 543 Printer's Number 529

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - for recording deeds and mortgages.

Section 2. Subchapter C of Chapter 60 of Title 53 is amended

by adding sections to read:

§ 6014. Reporting requirements.

(a) County reporting.--Beginning July 1, 2023, and no later

than each July 1 thereafter, a county collecting proceeds as a

result of the fee levied under section 6011(a) (relating to

affordable housing programs fee in counties) shall submit an

annual report to the advisory committee established under

section 6015 (relating to Pennsylvania Affordable Housing

Advisory Committee) on a form and in a manner prescribed by the

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

(b) Content of reports.--Each annual report required under

subsection (a) shall contain all of the following information

for the preceding fiscal year:

(1) The total amount of money collected by the county as

a result of the fee under section 6011(a) and the total

amount allocated by the county from that money.

(2) Amounts and descriptions of the county's allocations

made from money collected as a result of the fee levied under

section 6011(a) to a separate account for the purpose of

funding affordable housing efforts as described in section

6012(b)(1) (relating to disposition of proceeds in counties).

(3) Amounts and descriptions of the county's allocations

made from money collected as a result of the fee levied under

section 6011(a) for the purpose of covering administrative

costs associated with the affordable housing efforts as

described in section 6012(b)(2).

(4) A description of the county's affordable housing

efforts funded by the money collected by the county as a

