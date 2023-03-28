Senate Bill 543 Printer's Number 529

There were 2,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,340 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28
Section 2. Subchapter C of Chapter 60 of Title 53 is amended
by adding sections to read:
§ 6014. Reporting requirements.
(a) County reporting.--Beginning July 1, 2023, and no later
than each July 1 thereafter, a county collecting proceeds as a
result of the fee levied under section 6011(a) (relating to
affordable housing programs fee in counties) shall submit an
annual report to the advisory committee established under
section 6015 (relating to Pennsylvania Affordable Housing
Advisory Committee) on a form and in a manner prescribed by the
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
(b) Content of reports.--Each annual report required under
subsection (a) shall contain all of the following information
for the preceding fiscal year:
(1) The total amount of money collected by the county as
a result of the fee under section 6011(a) and the total
amount allocated by the county from that money.
(2) Amounts and descriptions of the county's allocations
made from money collected as a result of the fee levied under
section 6011(a) to a separate account for the purpose of
funding affordable housing efforts as described in section
6012(b)(1) (relating to disposition of proceeds in counties).
(3) Amounts and descriptions of the county's allocations
made from money collected as a result of the fee levied under
section 6011(a) for the purpose of covering administrative
costs associated with the affordable housing efforts as
described in section 6012(b)(2).
(4) A description of the county's affordable housing
efforts funded by the money collected by the county as a
