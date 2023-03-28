Submit Release
Senate Bill 544 Printer's Number 530

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 530

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

544

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, KANE, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,

COMITTA, SCHWANK, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND STREET,

MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for anti-obesity treatments; and abrogating a

regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.9. Coverage for Anti-Obesity Treatments.--(a)

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, all of the following

shall be considered compensable items or services under the

Commonwealth's medical assistance program:

(1) Bariatric surgery and related treatments for obesity and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

