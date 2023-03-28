Senate Bill 544 Printer's Number 530

There were 2,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,466 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 530
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
544
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, KANE, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,
COMITTA, SCHWANK, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND STREET,
MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for anti-obesity treatments; and abrogating a
regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.9. Coverage for Anti-Obesity Treatments.--(a)
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, all of the following
shall be considered compensable items or services under the
Commonwealth's medical assistance program:
(1) Bariatric surgery and related treatments for obesity and
