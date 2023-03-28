Senate Bill 545 Printer's Number 531

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 531

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

545

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, ARGALL, BAKER, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA,

MARTIN, AUMENT, BROWN, BREWSTER AND SCHWANK, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 24, 2018 (P.L.719, No.112), entitled

"An act providing for notification of patient test results to

be sent directly to a patient or the patient's designee; and

providing for duties of the Department of Health," further

providing for definitions, for test results and for duties of

Department of Health.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2, 3(a), (b), (c) and (d) and 4 of the

act of October 24, 2018 (P.L.719, No.112), known as the Patient

Test Result Information Act, are amended to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Chronic condition." An illness that frequently recurs or

persists for a period in excess of three months.

"Diagnostic imaging service." A medical imaging test

performed on a patient that is intended to diagnose the presence

or absence of a disease, including, but not limited to, a

