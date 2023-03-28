Senate Bill 545 Printer's Number 531

There were 2,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,466 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 531
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
545
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, ARGALL, BAKER, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA,
MARTIN, AUMENT, BROWN, BREWSTER AND SCHWANK, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 24, 2018 (P.L.719, No.112), entitled
"An act providing for notification of patient test results to
be sent directly to a patient or the patient's designee; and
providing for duties of the Department of Health," further
providing for definitions, for test results and for duties of
Department of Health.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 2, 3(a), (b), (c) and (d) and 4 of the
act of October 24, 2018 (P.L.719, No.112), known as the Patient
Test Result Information Act, are amended to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Chronic condition." An illness that frequently recurs or
persists for a period in excess of three months.
"Diagnostic imaging service." A medical imaging test
performed on a patient that is intended to diagnose the presence
or absence of a disease, including, but not limited to, a
