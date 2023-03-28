Senate Bill 549 Printer's Number 532

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 532

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

549

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

BREWSTER, KANE, SCHWANK, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE, DUSH, STREET,

COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO,

MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled

"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;

providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the

Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;

abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional

liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,

limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the

Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical

professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical

Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for

medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint

Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional

liability insurance; providing for medical licensure

regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;

and making repeals," in medical professional liability,

providing for informed consent in pelvic, rectal and prostate

examinations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known

as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare)

Act, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 504.1. Informed consent in pelvic, rectal and prostate

examinations.

