Senate Bill 549 Printer's Number 532

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 532
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
549
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
BREWSTER, KANE, SCHWANK, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE, DUSH, STREET,
COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, KEARNEY, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO,
MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled
"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;
providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the
Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;
abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional
liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,
limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the
Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical
professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical
Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for
medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint
Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional
liability insurance; providing for medical licensure
regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;
and making repeals," in medical professional liability,
providing for informed consent in pelvic, rectal and prostate
examinations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known
as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare)
Act, is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 504.1. Informed consent in pelvic, rectal and prostate
examinations.
