Senate Bill 444 Printer's Number 536

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - municipal authority or other local government instrumentality

authorized by law, or a public official of a political

subdivision, municipal authority or other local government

instrumentality acting under color of State law.

Section 3. Parental rights protected.

(a) General rule.--The liberty of a parent to direct the

upbringing, education, care and welfare of the parent's child is

a fundamental right.

(b) Infringement.--Neither a Commonwealth agency nor a non-

Commonwealth agency may infringe upon the right under subsection

(a) without demonstrating that the State law or local ordinance

is narrowly tailored to meet a compelling governmental interest

by the least restrictive means.

Section 4. Civil relief.

A parent whose fundamental right under section 3(a) has been

infringed by a Commonwealth agency or non-Commonwealth agency

may bring an action in a court of competent jurisdiction seeking

appropriate relief against the Commonwealth agency or non-

Commonwealth agency. The court may award reasonable attorney

fees to the prevailing party under this section.

Section 5. Construction.

Nothing in this act shall be construed to authorize a parent

to engage in conduct that is unlawful or defined as child abuse

in 23 Pa.C.S. § 6303(b.1) (relating to definitions).

Section 6. Applicability.

(a) State laws and local ordinances.--Except as provided

under subsection (b), this act shall apply to a State law or

local ordinance that takes effect before, on or after the

effective date of this section.

(b) Exemption.--For a State law that takes effect after the

