Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,381 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 444 Printer's Number 536

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - municipal authority or other local government instrumentality

authorized by law, or a public official of a political

subdivision, municipal authority or other local government

instrumentality acting under color of State law.

Section 3. Parental rights protected.

(a) General rule.--The liberty of a parent to direct the

upbringing, education, care and welfare of the parent's child is

a fundamental right.

(b) Infringement.--Neither a Commonwealth agency nor a non-

Commonwealth agency may infringe upon the right under subsection

(a) without demonstrating that the State law or local ordinance

is narrowly tailored to meet a compelling governmental interest

by the least restrictive means.

Section 4. Civil relief.

A parent whose fundamental right under section 3(a) has been

infringed by a Commonwealth agency or non-Commonwealth agency

may bring an action in a court of competent jurisdiction seeking

appropriate relief against the Commonwealth agency or non-

Commonwealth agency. The court may award reasonable attorney

fees to the prevailing party under this section.

Section 5. Construction.

Nothing in this act shall be construed to authorize a parent

to engage in conduct that is unlawful or defined as child abuse

in 23 Pa.C.S. § 6303(b.1) (relating to definitions).

Section 6. Applicability.

(a) State laws and local ordinances.--Except as provided

under subsection (b), this act shall apply to a State law or

local ordinance that takes effect before, on or after the

effective date of this section.

(b) Exemption.--For a State law that takes effect after the

20230SB0444PN0536 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 444 Printer's Number 536

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more