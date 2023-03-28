Senate Bill 302 Printer's Number 538

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 538

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

302

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Public School Employees'

Retirement Fund and from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund

to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees'

Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June

30, 2024, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining

unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $57,102,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the Public School

Employees' Retirement Fund to the Public School Employees'

Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries, wages and

other compensation and travel expenses of the employees and

members of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board, for

contractual services and other expenses necessary for the proper

conduct of the duties, functions and activities of the board for

the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and for the payment of

bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal

year ending June 30, 2023.

Section 2. The sum of $1,176,000, or as much thereof as may

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20