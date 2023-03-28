Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,457 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 303 Printer's Number 539

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 539

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

303

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the State Employees' Retirement Fund

and from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for

expenses of the State Employees' Retirement Board for the

fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and for the

payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close

of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $35,708,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the State Employees'

Retirement Fund to the State Employees' Retirement Board for the

payment of all salaries, wages and other compensation and travel

expenses of the employees and members of the State Employees'

Retirement Board, for contractual services and other expenses

necessary for the proper conduct of the duties, functions and

activities of the board for the fiscal year beginning July 1,

2023, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid

at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Section 2. The sum of $5,311,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the SERS Defined

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 303 Printer's Number 539

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more