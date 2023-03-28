Senate Bill 303 Printer's Number 539

There were 2,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,457 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 539
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
303
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the State Employees' Retirement Fund
and from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for
expenses of the State Employees' Retirement Board for the
fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and for the
payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close
of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $35,708,000, or as much thereof as may
be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the State Employees'
Retirement Fund to the State Employees' Retirement Board for the
payment of all salaries, wages and other compensation and travel
expenses of the employees and members of the State Employees'
Retirement Board, for contractual services and other expenses
necessary for the proper conduct of the duties, functions and
activities of the board for the fiscal year beginning July 1,
2023, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid
at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
Section 2. The sum of $5,311,000, or as much thereof as may
be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the SERS Defined
