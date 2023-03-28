Senate Bill 307 Printer's Number 543

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,463 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 543
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
307
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the
Office of Attorney General.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $6,752,000 is hereby appropriated from
the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the
Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General to
provide for the operation of the office for the fiscal year
beginning July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2023, or
immediately, whichever is later.
