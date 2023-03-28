Senate Bill 311 Printer's Number 547

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,443 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - Certified Public Accountants, or their successors, or by any
other recognized authoritative body;
(2) the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Budget
Instructions for the State System of Higher Education, State-
Related Universities and Non-State-Related Colleges and
Universities"; and
(3) the financial reporting policies and standards
promulgated by the Federal Government and by the Commonwealth
that apply to the State-related university.
Section 8. Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.
The money of the restricted account within the Agricultural
College Land Scrip Fund is hereby appropriated for the current
fiscal year, in accordance with the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the
restricted account.
Section 9. (Reserved).
Section 10. Appropriations.
The following sums, or as much thereof as may be necessary,
are hereby appropriated to the boards of trustees of the
respective State-related universities for the current fiscal
year, for the purposes and in the amounts as follows:
(1) To The Pennsylvania State University, for general
support.
State appropriation..........................$259,285,000
(2) To The Pennsylvania State University, for the
Pennsylvania College of Technology.
State appropriation...........................$28,634,000
(3) To the University of Pittsburgh, for general
support.
State appropriation..........................$162,264,000
20230SB0311PN0547 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30