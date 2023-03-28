Senate Bill 311 Printer's Number 547

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - Certified Public Accountants, or their successors, or by any

other recognized authoritative body;

(2) the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Budget

Instructions for the State System of Higher Education, State-

Related Universities and Non-State-Related Colleges and

Universities"; and

(3) the financial reporting policies and standards

promulgated by the Federal Government and by the Commonwealth

that apply to the State-related university.

Section 8. Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.

The money of the restricted account within the Agricultural

College Land Scrip Fund is hereby appropriated for the current

fiscal year, in accordance with the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the

restricted account.

Section 9. (Reserved).

Section 10. Appropriations.

The following sums, or as much thereof as may be necessary,

are hereby appropriated to the boards of trustees of the

respective State-related universities for the current fiscal

year, for the purposes and in the amounts as follows:

(1) To The Pennsylvania State University, for general

support.

State appropriation..........................$259,285,000

(2) To The Pennsylvania State University, for the

Pennsylvania College of Technology.

State appropriation...........................$28,634,000

(3) To the University of Pittsburgh, for general

support.

State appropriation..........................$162,264,000

