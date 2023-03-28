Senate Resolution 82 Printer's Number 553

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,449 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 553
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
82
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, CAPPELLETTI, LANGERHOLC, KANE,
PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, DILLON, BROOKS, STEFANO,
BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, VOGEL, J. WARD,
MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA,
L. WILLIAMS, HUTCHINSON, AUMENT, ARGALL, GEBHARD, MARTIN AND
MUTH, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 28, 2023
A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
Urging the Secretary of the Navy to designate the City of
Philadelphia and both banks of the Delaware River as the site
of the main celebration of the 250th birthdays of the United
States Navy and the United States Marine Corps in October and
November 2025.
WHEREAS, The United States Navy was founded in Pennsylvania
on October 13, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress at
Independence Hall in Philadelphia authorized its first ships;
and
WHEREAS, Later that year in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,
the Continental Navy commissioned its first ship and granted its
first commission to John Barry, the "Father of the American
Navy"; and
WHEREAS, The Second Continental Congress in Pennsylvania
commissioned Lieutenant John Paul Jones who, on the Delaware
River, was the first to raise an American national flag, the
Grand Union Flag, on a naval vessel; and
