Senate Resolution 82 Printer's Number 553

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 553

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

82

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, CAPPELLETTI, LANGERHOLC, KANE,

PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, DILLON, BROOKS, STEFANO,

BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, VOGEL, J. WARD,

MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA,

L. WILLIAMS, HUTCHINSON, AUMENT, ARGALL, GEBHARD, MARTIN AND

MUTH, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 28, 2023

A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION

Urging the Secretary of the Navy to designate the City of

Philadelphia and both banks of the Delaware River as the site

of the main celebration of the 250th birthdays of the United

States Navy and the United States Marine Corps in October and

November 2025.

WHEREAS, The United States Navy was founded in Pennsylvania

on October 13, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress at

Independence Hall in Philadelphia authorized its first ships;

and

WHEREAS, Later that year in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,

the Continental Navy commissioned its first ship and granted its

first commission to John Barry, the "Father of the American

Navy"; and

WHEREAS, The Second Continental Congress in Pennsylvania

commissioned Lieutenant John Paul Jones who, on the Delaware

River, was the first to raise an American national flag, the

Grand Union Flag, on a naval vessel; and

Senate Resolution 82 Printer's Number 553

