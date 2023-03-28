Senate Bill 552 Printer's Number 551

There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,399 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 551
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
552
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KANE, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, FONTANA, BREWSTER,
SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI AND COSTA, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
establishing the Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 405.1C. Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks
Program.--(a) The Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks Program is
established in the department. The following apply:
(1) The program shall provide benefit incentives for SNAP
recipients who redeem SNAP benefits for the targeted food items
specified under subsection (c).
(2) The department may allocate money available for the
program to a Pennsylvania nonprofit organization or entity that
meets the criteria specified under subsection (b) for the
purpose of administering the program throughout this
