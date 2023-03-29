Sunset Hospitality Group Accelerates Asian Expansion with Bali Launch of Folie, Attiko, Santana, and Mamasita Brands

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) will expand its global footprint in 2023 after confirming the launch of 20 new venues by the end of the calendar year. The leading Dubai-based hospitality group renowned for creating lifestyle experiences – from hotels and resorts to restaurants and beach clubs – has announced its Southeast Asia expansion into Indonesia will include the introduction of new brands Santana and Mamasita as well as regional debuts for Folie and Attiko.
Partnering with Bali’s leading property developer, Mirah Investment & Development, this joint venture will see the launch of all four venues in Q2 and Q3 2023. Seeking to underpin the brand’s impressive Southeast Asia development plan, SHG is actively exploring additional opportunities that may result in further portfolio brands entering the Bali market.
Renowned concepts Folie and Attiko are set to form part of Secana Beachtown, the ultimate lifestyle residence, located beachfront in Bali’s southern Canggu region boasting luxurious private pool villas & loft-apartments with the most complete lifestyle facilities in the region. Both are scheduled to open in Q2. The launch represents SHG’s second Folie venue following the great success of the brand in Bodrum, Turkey. It is also Attiko’s third location after the increasingly popular Dubai and Bodrum venues. A fourth Attiko is scheduled to open in Q3 this year in Vietnam. Folie is a chic inspired pool-club concept that combines panoramic oceanic views, with an infinity pool, VIP cabanas, sky-bar, and an exquisite Provençal restaurant, while Attiko is a sleek, high-energy rooftop lounge with a delicious Asian fusion menu curated by Chef Moon.
Santana and Mamasita, both also in Canggu, will launch in July as stand-alone venues. Santana is a bustling Latin brasserie focusing on the most succulent prime steak cuts and a mix of the best eclectic dishes from South America, while Mamasita is a speakeasy venue promising the largest selection of Tequila and Mezcal in Bali, with a bold and complex cocktail selection. Both venues are set to feature extraordinary interiors.
The launch announcement of all four venues is a further example of SHG’s global commitment following the recent announcements of expansion into Italy and Vietnam. More destinations are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
“We are truly delighted to announce four new venues in Bali and our partnership with Mirah,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of SHG. “Both companies share similar values: Passion for quality, attention to detail, and a lifestyle approach to developments. Over the course of the next few months, we will be confirming further new venues across various markets, from Asia to Europe, as well as North Africa, and of course more in our home region, the Middle East. This rapid and relentless acceleration is part of our long-term plan to establish a presence across multiple global destinations by the end of the year and further cement our place as one of the leading names in lifestyle hospitality experiences.”
Scott Matson, Head of Business Development & Acquisitions at Mirah Investment & Development, added: “The partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group is an exciting one. We are looking forward to the launch of the four incredible venues adding to our growing portfolio of Bali’s top hospitality & lifestyle venues. We envision our partnership as the start of a long-standing collaboration between both parties to further enhance Bali’s growing dining and lifestyle market.”
