CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies

  • Martin Klöti, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management of Schweiter Technologies, has decided to leave the company


Steinhausen, 29 March 2023 – Martin Klöti, who has been with Schweiter Technologies since 2003 and CFO of the Group since 2014, has decided to leave the Management as of September 2023 to take up a new position outside the company. The Board of Directors will be sorry to see him leave and wishes to take this opportunity to thank him for his many years of dedicated service and his enormous contribution to the development of Schweiter Technologies. The search for his successor will be initiated forthwith.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00

investor@schweiter.com

ABOUT SCHWEITER

Schweiter Technologies, with its head office in Steinhausen, Switzerland, is a globally active Group focusing on composites solutions with its division 3A Composites. The main activities include the development, production and distribution of high-quality composites, plastic sheets, foamboards and core materials based on balsa wood and PET foam. These materials are used primarily in the areas of visual communication (display), architecture, wind energy, construction, ship-building, and automotive.

The company has offices, distribution facilities and production sites at 40 locations in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region, and employs 4,300 people. Schweiter Technologies AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with the ticker symbol SWTQ.

