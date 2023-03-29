MEDIA ADVISORY - Open letter: Yoshua Bengio and hundreds of signatories call for a pause to training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4

There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,438 in the last 365 days.
MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Hundreds of key players in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, including Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute, today co-signed an open letter initiated by the Future of Life Institute to ask AI labs to immediately halt training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. In response to the release, media representatives are invited to participate in a question and answer session.
In the letter, the signatories are clear: AI systems with intelligence that can rival that of humans can pose serious threats to society and humanity. The six-month pause should thus be used to develop and implement a set of protocols to make these powerful AI systems more accurate, transparent, and trustworthy.
The full open letter is available here.
Here are some of the main co-signatories:
WHAT
Q&A session
|
WHEN
Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (EDT)
|
WHO
● Max Tegmark, professor of physics at MIT's NSF AI Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Fundamental Interactions (IAIFI) and President of the Future of Life Institute
● Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute and professor at Université de Montréal
● Emilia Javorsky, Director of Multistakeholder Engagements at the Future of Life Institute
|
WHERE
The Q&A session will be broadcast online here.
