MEDIA ADVISORY - Open letter: Yoshua Bengio and hundreds of signatories call for a pause to training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4

MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Hundreds of key players in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, including Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute, today co-signed an open letter initiated by the Future of Life Institute to ask AI labs to immediately halt training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. In response to the release, media representatives are invited to participate in a question and answer session.

In the letter, the signatories are clear: AI systems with intelligence that can rival that of humans can pose serious threats to society and humanity. The six-month pause should thus be used to develop and implement a set of protocols to make these powerful AI systems more accurate, transparent, and trustworthy.

The full open letter is available here.

Here are some of the main co-signatories:

  • Yuval Noah Harari, Author and Professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
  • Stuart Russell, Berkeley, Professor of Computer Science, director of the Center for Intelligent Systems, and co-author of the standard textbook "Artificial Intelligence: a Modern Approach"
  • Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla & Twitter
  • Steve Wozniak, Co-founder, Apple
  • Evan Sharp, Co-Founder, Pinterest
  • Rachel Bronson, President, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

WHAT

Q&A session


WHEN

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (EDT)


WHO

●  Max Tegmark, professor of physics at MIT's NSF AI Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Fundamental Interactions (IAIFI) and President of the Future of Life Institute

●  Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute and professor at Université de Montréal

●  Emilia Javorsky, Director of Multistakeholder Engagements at the Future of Life Institute


WHERE

The Q&A session will be broadcast online here.

SOURCE Mila - Quebec AI Institute

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/29/c9986.html

