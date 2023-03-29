New Report from the WatchGuard Threat Lab Shows Surge in Endpoint Ransomware, Decline in Network-Detected Malware

There were 2,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,395 in the last 365 days.
SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today released findings from its most recent Internet Security Report, detailing the top malware trends and network and endpoint security threats analyzed by WatchGuard Threat Lab researchers in Q4 2022. While key findings from the data showed declines in network-detected malware, endpoint ransomware increased a startling 627%, and malware associated with phishing campaigns continued to be a persistent threat.
Despite seeing an overall decline in malware, further analysis from WatchGuard Threat Lab researchers looking at Fireboxes that decrypt HTTPS (TLS/SSL) traffic found a higher incidence of malware, indicating malware activity has shifted to encrypted traffic. Since just ~20% of Fireboxes that provide data for this report have decryption enabled, this indicates that the vast majority of malware is going undetected. Encrypted malware activity has been a recurring theme in recent Threat Lab reports.
"A continuing and concerning trend in our data and research shows that encryption – or, more accurately, the lack of decryption at the network perimeter – is hiding the full picture of malware attack trends," said Corey Nachreiner, chief security officer at WatchGuard. "It is critical for security professionals to enable HTTPS inspection to ensure these threats are identified and addressed before they can do damage."
Other key findings from the Q4 Internet Security Report include:
WatchGuard's quarterly research reports are based on anonymized Firebox Feed data from active WatchGuard Fireboxes whose owners have opted to share data in direct support of the Threat Lab's research efforts. The company's Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security. In Q4, WatchGuard blocked a total of more than 15.7 million malware variants (194 per device) and more than 2.3 million network threats (28 per device). The full report includes details on additional malware and network trends from Q4 2022, recommended security strategies, critical defense tips for businesses of all sizes and in any sector, and more.
For a more in-depth view of WatchGuard's research, read the complete Q4 2022 Internet Security Report here.
About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, WatchGuard's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.
For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter (@WatchGuard), on Facebook, or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.
WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.
