NILES, Ill., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the springtime of 1973, the United States' efforts in Vietnam were winding to a close. After negotiations with their North Vietnamese and Chinese counterparts, U.S. diplomats secured the release of the 591 POWs still held by both those powers as part of Operation Homecoming, which has since been viewed as the symbolic moment to celebrate the return all those who served in Vietnam. To mark the 50th Anniversary of these brave Americans coming back home, The Bradford Exchange Mint announces The Vietnam Homecoming 50th Anniversary Proof Coin. This exclusive Proof tribute honors all those who served in Vietnam and to commemorate their service, a donation has been made to Honor Flight Chicago (https://www.honorflightchicago.org/), which brings senior war veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials to their experience.
The Bradford Exchange Mint's Chief Numismatist, Walter J. Kole, remarks, "It is our privilege to honor all Vietnam Veterans who gave their best during the worst of circumstances."
