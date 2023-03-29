Dual Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the Unites States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique" or the "Company") UBQ(FRA:2UM) is pleased to announce that its common shares can now be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2UM.

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson Chairman and CEO said "The Company values the diversity of its investors and as a part of the global expansion, we are pleased to have a dual listing in Frankfurt. As an integral part of Ubique's commitment to its stakeholders we feel that it is important that our shares are available to be traded on both sides of the Atlantic."

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Limited is an exploration company listed on the CSE UBQ. It is engaged in exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and is in the process of acquiring a mining asset in Namibia, Africa along with actively looking at other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo (NL), P. Geo (ON), a director of the Company, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

For more information on Ubique please contact Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson by e-mail at vilhjalmur@ubiqueminerals.com or see www.ubiqueminerals.com and by phone +354 8697296

