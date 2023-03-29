Flybird Fitness offers a range of fitness equipment including a variety of products like workout benches, functional chairs to dumbbells, etc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Flybird Fitness, a leading indoor family fitness equipment and sports brand provider, has launched its latest product - a freestanding punching bag. The multi-layer construction offers home gyms a noise absorption feature. Customers can enjoy a safe and effective training experience with the new durable punching bag, which is perfect for home or gym use.

Flybird Introduces the New Freestanding Punching Bag with Multi-layer Construction for Home Gymmers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/160142_a4d92aa6449258c6_001full.jpg

Flybird Freestanding Punching Bag can be used by adults to teens and kids between 47-73'' tall. The punching bag has a multi-layer construction, with 2mm premium PU leather, highly resilient EPE foam, fabric buffers, and an encased stainless-steel tube.

In addition, the Punching Bag features dual TPU absorbers and four springs. The stick-to-the-ground design provides 360-degree shock, with a fast-rebound of 15-45 degrees, offering a shock-absorbing system.

Flybird Fitness brand started by offering its first weight bench on the market. The brand has since developed and expanded to various product lines and other equipment like punching bags specially designed for home gyms. Flybird Fitness wishes to make people's lives more comfortable and healthier with its reliable equipment and service.

For more information, please visit: https://flybirdfitness.com/.

About Flybird Fitness

Founded in 2016, Flybird has served over 2,000,000 families and established itself as a trusted brand in the fitness industry. Flybird Fitness's success is attributed to the experienced team of over 200 dedicated employees who work tirelessly to develop better products and provide excellent service to families around the globe.

Contact Info:

Name: Ean Lyao

Email: ean@flybirdfitness.com

Organization: Flybird Fitness

Phone: +1 2537331752

Website: http://www.flybirdfitness.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160142