AOHi Announces Kickstarter Campaign for the 2-in-1 DIY Wireless Charging Station
EINPresswire.com/ -- AOHi, a leading manufacturer of innovative charging solutions, today announced the launch of their second Kickstarter campaign for their newest product: a 2-in-1 charging station that combines the functionality of a UFO-like wireless charger and a spacecraft-shaped wireless power bank. The AOHi charging station not only keeps multiple devices fast-charged simultaneously but also brings a touch of order and cyberpunk flair to users' desktops.
Designed to be both a practical charging solution and an adult toy, the AOHi charging dock is the world's first wireless charging station that can be assembled and disassembled at will. The soft ambient lighting emitted from both the upper and lower sides of the dock evokes the feeling of gazing into the vast expanse of space, stimulating users' imagination and creativity.
The AOHi charging station not only enhances the charging experience but also serves as a stress-relief tool. When users need a break or something to keep their hands busy, they can engage with the modular design, similar to playing with Legos. This activity helps to heighten concentration, reduce stress, and increase productivity when users return to work.
The AOHi charging station showcases a perfect blend of mechanical and power aesthetics. Its cyberpunk-style see-through design reveals sophisticated coils and brings chaotic electronic components closer to the virtual world it connects with, and adds a touch of space exploration to users' workspaces, transforming their work experience to new heights.
This innovative charging solution allows for the simultaneous charging of three devices, ensuring seamless alignment and fast wireless charging. Its secure magnetic connection keeps devices safely in place, even during non-stop buzzing, and offers a floating-like experience in any direction.
The AOHi charging station also features a wireless portable power bank that can be used for on-the-go charging, and can be returned to the station for wireless recharge via Pogo pins. This versatile design provides convenience for users, ensuring they always have a reliable power source for their devices.
A ring of LED indicators lights up inside the dark enclosure of the flying saucer when the station is plugged in, providing mesmerizing luminosity that reminds users of the vastness of the stars and the unknown realm of space. The ambient lighting inspires users' imaginations and sparks creativity, truly making the AOHi charging station an inexhaustible source of productivity and inspiration.
The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise funds for the mass production of the AOHi charging station, allowing early backers to secure their futuristic charging solution at a discounted price. Pledges will be available in various tiers, offering unique rewards and incentives for supporters.
About AOHi
AOHi is a cutting-edge manufacturer of innovative charging solutions that focus on creating products that cater to both practical needs and users' imaginations. The company's mission is to push the boundaries of technology and design, merging the two to deliver unforgettable charging experiences. With the Kickstarter campaign for the 2-in-1 MagSafe wireless DIY charging station, AOHi continues to set the standard for the industry.
For more information about AOHi, visit the Kickstarter campaign or creative.iaohi.com.
AOHIi Marketing Team
Designed to be both a practical charging solution and an adult toy, the AOHi charging dock is the world's first wireless charging station that can be assembled and disassembled at will. The soft ambient lighting emitted from both the upper and lower sides of the dock evokes the feeling of gazing into the vast expanse of space, stimulating users' imagination and creativity.
The AOHi charging station not only enhances the charging experience but also serves as a stress-relief tool. When users need a break or something to keep their hands busy, they can engage with the modular design, similar to playing with Legos. This activity helps to heighten concentration, reduce stress, and increase productivity when users return to work.
The AOHi charging station showcases a perfect blend of mechanical and power aesthetics. Its cyberpunk-style see-through design reveals sophisticated coils and brings chaotic electronic components closer to the virtual world it connects with, and adds a touch of space exploration to users' workspaces, transforming their work experience to new heights.
This innovative charging solution allows for the simultaneous charging of three devices, ensuring seamless alignment and fast wireless charging. Its secure magnetic connection keeps devices safely in place, even during non-stop buzzing, and offers a floating-like experience in any direction.
The AOHi charging station also features a wireless portable power bank that can be used for on-the-go charging, and can be returned to the station for wireless recharge via Pogo pins. This versatile design provides convenience for users, ensuring they always have a reliable power source for their devices.
A ring of LED indicators lights up inside the dark enclosure of the flying saucer when the station is plugged in, providing mesmerizing luminosity that reminds users of the vastness of the stars and the unknown realm of space. The ambient lighting inspires users' imaginations and sparks creativity, truly making the AOHi charging station an inexhaustible source of productivity and inspiration.
The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise funds for the mass production of the AOHi charging station, allowing early backers to secure their futuristic charging solution at a discounted price. Pledges will be available in various tiers, offering unique rewards and incentives for supporters.
About AOHi
AOHi is a cutting-edge manufacturer of innovative charging solutions that focus on creating products that cater to both practical needs and users' imaginations. The company's mission is to push the boundaries of technology and design, merging the two to deliver unforgettable charging experiences. With the Kickstarter campaign for the 2-in-1 MagSafe wireless DIY charging station, AOHi continues to set the standard for the industry.
For more information about AOHi, visit the Kickstarter campaign or creative.iaohi.com.
AOHIi Marketing Team
AOHi
marketing@iaohi.com