Ridiculous Danger Shatters Records at ATX Festival's Pitch Competition with Double Semi-Finalist Honors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridiculous Danger, the daring new indie production company, made history this month when two of its projects reached the semi-finals of the 2023 ATX Television Festival’s esteemed Pitch Competition. This unprecedented achievement marks the first time ever that a writer or company had more than one pitch make it to the semi-finals or beyond.
The trio behind Ridiculous Danger—producers Kelly Brown, Tyler Parkinson, and David Vienna—founded the company with the sole mission of creating kick-ass shows and films that push boundaries and challenge norms.
Brown, a former development exec, has writing credits on both of the semi-finalist projects, A Series of Unfortunate Men (co-written by Kerry Schwartz) and Fulfillment. She shared her excitement about the recognition and her personal connection to the annual event. “I’ve been going to [the ATX Festival] since day one and it’s my favorite event of the year.” she said. “So it’s an indescribable feeling to see not just one, but two of our projects make it this far in the competition.”
Visionary filmmaker Parkinson echoed her enthusiasm, stating, “We’re thrilled with the outcome. It’s a great opportunity to potentially showcase our projects among so many incredible creatives.”
Vienna, a bestselling author and co-writer of Fulfillment, added, “We created Ridiculous Danger to break the rules and present groundbreaking narratives, so this is a fantastic start. And with the TV landscape shifting so dramatically right now, this is just the beginning for our team as we continue to make audiences rethink what television can be.”
ATX Television Festival brings TV fans and industry insiders together to celebrate the best in television, including never-aired pilots, canceled-too-soon series, current favorites, and premieres. The event’s annual Pitch Competition provides a platform for undiscovered TV writers to present their ideas to showrunners and executives. The 2023 competition finalists are announced April 4th.
For more information about Ridiculous Danger, please visit ridiculousdanger.com. And stay up to date on their latest projects and more by following them on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.
