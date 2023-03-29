Berlin Barracks- Violation of Conditions of Release

There were 2,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,383 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3001991
TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 2204 hours
LOCATION: Riverview Rd, Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Tyler Brownlee
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a residence in Waitsfield, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located Tyler Brownlee. Investigation determined that Tyler had active court ordered conditions of release not to consume alcohol. Investigation revealed that alcohol was in fact consumed. Brownlee was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/04/2023 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached