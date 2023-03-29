Berlin Barracks- Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3001991

TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 2204 hours

LOCATION: Riverview Rd, Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Tyler Brownlee

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a residence in Waitsfield, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located Tyler Brownlee. Investigation determined that Tyler had active court ordered conditions of release not to consume alcohol. Investigation revealed that alcohol was in fact consumed. Brownlee was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing before being released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/04/2023 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached